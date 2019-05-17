Arizona hosts San Francisco, looks to build on Greinke’s strong performance

San Francisco Giants (18-24, fifth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (24-20, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija (2-1, 3.51 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (2-4, 4.70 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 36 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Diamondbacks are 6-8 against teams from the NL West. Arizona ranks fifth in the league in hitting with a .260 batting average, David Peralta leads the club with an average of .318.

The Giants are 9-10 against NL West Division teams. San Francisco is slugging .373 as a unit. Brandon Belt leads the team with a slugging percentage of .468. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ketel Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 30 RBIs and is batting .262. Nick Ahmed is 7-for-34 with five doubles and three RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kevin Pillar leads the Giants with six home runs and has 22 RBIs. Joe Panik has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .237 batting average, 4.16 ERA, outscored by five runs

Giants: 4-6, .228 batting average, 6.41 ERA, outscored by 15 runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Zack Greinke: day-to-day (abdominal), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), David Peralta: day-to-day (trap), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad).

Giants Injuries: Drew Pomeranz: 10-day IL (lat), Johnny Cueto: 60-day IL (elbow), Buster Posey: 7-day IL (concussion).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.