Lyles expected to start for the Pirates against Padres

Pittsburgh Pirates (21-20, fourth in the NL Central) vs. San Diego Padres (23-21, third in the NL West)

San Diego; Friday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jordan Lyles (3-1, 2.10 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) Padres: Joey Lucchesi (3-2, 4.57 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: San Diego and Pittsburgh will play at PETCO Park on Friday.

The Padres are 11-11 on their home turf. San Diego has hit 64 home runs this season, seventh in the MLB. Franmil Reyes leads the team with 13, averaging one every 10.7 at-bats.

The Pirates are 12-11 in road games. The Pittsburgh pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 4.50. Trevor Williams leads the team with a 3.33 earned run average. The Padres won the last meeting 4-3. Adam Warren notched his third victory and Ian Kinsler went 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBIs for San Diego. Richard Rodriguez registered his third loss for Pittsburgh.

TOP PERFORMERS: Reyes leads the Padres with 19 extra base hits and is batting .266. Hunter Renfroe is 8-for-34 with three doubles, four home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

Josh Bell leads the Pirates with 12 home runs and is batting .327. Gregory Polanco is 10-for-33 with two doubles, three home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Padres: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.81 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Pirates: 5-5, .265 batting average, 6.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

Pirates Injuries: Jameson Taillon: 60-day IL (elbow), Edgar Santana: 60-day IL (elbow), Chad Kuhl: 60-day IL (elbow), Keone Kela: 10-day IL (shoulder), Nick Burdi: 60-day IL (biceps), Corey Dickerson: 10-day IL (shoulder), Lonnie Chisenhall: 10-day IL (finger), Jung Ho Kang: 10-day IL (side), Erik Gonzalez: 60-day IL (collarbone), Jacob Stallings: 10-day IL (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.