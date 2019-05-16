Late season storm brings snow, rain to California

MAMMOTH LAKES, Calif. — It’s late spring but there’s fresh powder in the Sierra Nevada as a winter-like storm moves through California.

The Mammoth Mountain resort reports a foot (30.5 centimeters) of new snow on its summit Thursday morning.

The National Weather Service says more snow is expected and winter storm warnings will remain in effect until early Friday morning for the southern Sierra from Yosemite south to Kern County.

The unusually potent late-season storm moved into Northern California on Wednesday and spread rain widely.

Some locations on the Central Coast received more than 1.5 inches (3.8 centimeters) of rain as the storm moves south.

Rain arrived in Los Angeles in time to make the morning commute slippery, adding to a seasonal accumulation that’s already above normal.