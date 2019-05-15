Defense seeks pause in Navy SEAL case while probing spying

Defense attorneys for a Navy officer who supervised a… Enlarge

SAN DIEGO — Attorneys for a Navy officer who supervised a SEAL accused of killing an Islamic State prisoner have demanded prosecutors stop monitoring defense lawyer emails and put the case on hold.

The court filing obtained Wednesday by The Associated Press also asks a judge to investigate how the snooping came about and the extent of its impact.

The filing was made on behalf of Lt. Jacob Portier, who supervised Special Operations Chief Edward Gallagher at the time he allegedly fatally stabbed an injured teenage militant in 2017 in Iraq.

Gallagher’s attorneys say they will seek dismissal of the case because of the intrusion.

Defense attorneys say the prosecutor acknowledged the tracking as part of an effort to find the source of document leaks.

The Navy declined comment.

Melley contributed from Los Angeles.