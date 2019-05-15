Authorities 2 pilots killed as crop-dusting planes collide

YUBA CITY, Calif. — Authorities say two crop-dusting planes have crashed in midair over a Northern California rice field, killing both pilots.

The Sutter County Sheriff’s Office says the single-engine Grumman Ag Cats were seeding the field at the time of Wednesday’s collision.

The pilots died at the scene north of Sacramento. They’re identified as 63-year-old Brian VanDyke of Rio Oso and 59-year-old Burton Haughey of Wheatland.

Authorities say Haughey was found inside his aircraft and VanDyke was found on the ground outside his wrecked plane.

There’s no immediate word on what caused the crash but the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate.