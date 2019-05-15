Sparks re-sign Riquna Williams, who faces assault charges

NEW YORK — The Los Angeles Sparks re-signed free agent Riquna Williams, who was arrested last month after fight with her ex-girlfriend at a Florida home.

According to an arrest report, Williams forced her way inside and repeatedly struck Alkeria Davis in the head and pulled her hair. Two men told Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies they spent 10 minutes trying to break up the fight in December. When they finally separated the women, authorities say 28-year-old Williams grabbed a firearm from her blue Camaro, placed it on the trunk and pointed it at one man, saying “you’ll get all 18” before speeding off.

Davis said she and Williams had been together on and off for five years and had broken up a month earlier.

Williams was booked April 29 for burglary and aggravated assault charges. She pleaded not guilty on May 6 and a hearing is set for June 6.