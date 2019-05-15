California principal cracks down on slur in prom proposal

PALOS VERDES ESTATES, Calif. — The principal of a Southern California high school plans to meet with all students following the spread of a social media photo showing two students laughing while displaying a prom proposal poster containing a racial slur.

Palos Verdes High School Principal Allan Tyner says in a statement Wednesday on the school website that he’ll go class to class to discuss how use of slurs like the one in the photo is unacceptable.

The photo shows a teenage boy and girl holding a poster that says she’s a racist but he would give anything if she would go to the prom with him. Highlighted letters spell the slur.

The Los Angeles Times reports the principal has said the two students and their families had been contacted and to anticipate “severe consequences.”