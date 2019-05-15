Dodgers face off against the Padres in division play

San Diego Padres (22-20, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (28-16, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Matt Strahm (1-2, 3.00 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 34 strikeouts) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (1-2, 4.03 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 40 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles will host San Diego in a meeting of division foes.

The Dodgers are 12-5 against the rest of their division. The Los Angeles offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, good for sixth in the National League. Cody Bellinger leads the team with a mark of .409.

The Padres are 11-12 against NL West Division teams. San Diego has hit 62 home runs this season, sixth in the league. Franmil Reyes leads them with 12, averaging one every 11 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 61 hits and has 41 RBIs. Justin Turner has 12 hits and is batting .000 over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Hunter Renfroe leads the Padres with 19 extra base hits and is batting .233. Reyes is 14-for-41 with three doubles, four home runs and nine RBIs over the last 10 games for San Diego.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.71 ERA, outscored opponents by 19 runs

Padres: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.48 ERA, outscored by 10 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Caleb Ferguson: 10-day IL (oblique), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), A.J. Pollock: 10-day IL (elbow).

Padres Injuries: Trey Wingenter: 10-day IL (shoulder), Garrett Richards: 60-day IL (elbow), Jacob Nix: 60-day IL (elbow), Aaron Loup: 10-day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 60-day IL (elbow), Brett Kennedy: 60-day IL (shoulder), Miguel Diaz: 60-day IL (knee), Jose Castillo: 60-day IL (hip), Travis Jankowski: 60-day IL (foot), Franchy Cordero: 10-day IL (elbow), Fernando Tatis Jr.: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jose Pirela: 10-day IL (oblique), Francisco Mejia: 10-day IL (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.