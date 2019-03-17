Kings face the Bulls on 3-game losing streak

Chicago Bulls (19-51, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Sacramento Kings (33-35, ninth in the Western Conference)

Sacramento; Sunday, 6 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento comes into the matchup with Chicago as losers of three in a row.

The Kings have gone 20-14 in home games. Sacramento averages 45.4 rebounds per game and is 15-9 when out-rebounding opponents.

The Bulls have gone 11-24 away from home. Chicago is 7-8 in one-possession games. In their last meeting on Dec. 10, the Kings won 108-89. De’Aaron Fox scored a team-high 25 points for Sacramento in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fox leads the Kings with 7.2 assists and scores 17.5 points per game. Buddy Hield is averaging 3.2 made 3-pointers and 24 points over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

Zach LaVine leads the Bulls scoring 23.9 points and grabbing 4.6 rebounds. Otto Porter Jr. has averaged 2.4 made 3-pointers and scored 14.7 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulls: 3-7, averaging 114.5 points, 44.3 rebounds, 22.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.4 points on 48.5 percent shooting.

Kings: 3-7, averaging 114.8 points, 46.5 rebounds, 25 assists, 7.7 steals and four blocks per game while shooting 45.0 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.8 points on 46.2 percent shooting.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Bulls Injuries: Wendell Carter Jr.: out (left thumb), Denzel Valentine: out for season (ankle), Chandler Hutchison: out (right toe fracture).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.