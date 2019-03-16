Los Angeles plays Florida on 3-game home slide

Florida Panthers (31-27-12, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (25-37-8, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Florida looking to break its three-game home slide.

The Kings are 13-18-3 at home. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference shooting 28.5 shots per game.

The Panthers are 13-15-6 on the road. Florida has scored 65 power-play goals, converting on 27 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 23, Florida won 6-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar has recorded 48 total points while scoring 19 goals and adding 29 assists for the Kings. Drew Doughty has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has collected 78 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 48 assists for the Panthers. Mike Hoffman has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Florida.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 4-2-4, averaging 3.8 goals, 7.3 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Kings: 2-6-2, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.1 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .873 save percentage.

Kings Injuries: None listed.

Panthers Injuries: James Reimer: day to day (lower body), Denis Malgin: day to day (undisclosed).

