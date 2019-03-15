MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Ducks

Anaheim Ducks (28-35-9, seventh in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (30-28-12, sixth in the Central Division)

Denver; Friday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with Anaheim. He ranks seventh in the league with 87 points, scoring 35 goals and recording 52 assists.

The Avalanche are 15-13-6 at home. Colorado averages 10.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Ian Cole leads the team serving 111 total minutes.

The Ducks are 13-22-1 on the road. Anaheim is the last team in the NHL averaging just 6.1 points per game. Ryan Getzlaf leads the team with 41 total points. In their last meeting on March 3, Anaheim won 2-1. Jakob Silfverberg recorded a team-high 2 points for the Ducks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon leads the Avalanche with a plus-16 in 70 games played this season. Mikko Rantanen has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Silfverberg leads the Ducks with 21 total goals and has totaled 33 points. Adam Henrique has four goals over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.7 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Avalanche: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .928 save percentage.

Avalanche Injuries: Gabriel Landeskog: out (upper body), Matt Nieto: out (lower body).

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed).

