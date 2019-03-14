The Latest Parents of missing California boy arrested

CORONA, Calif. — The Latest on a search for a missing Southern California boy (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

Southern California authorities searching for a missing 8-year-old boy have arrested his mother and father.

The Corona Police Department says Thursday that 36-year-old Jillian Godfrey and 32-year-old Bryce McIntosh have been arrested for investigation of child abuse.

The department said the arrests were based on evidence gathered in the investigation but it did not release details.

The search for missing Noah McIntosh began Tuesday night.

___

10:10 a.m.

Southern California authorities searching for a missing 8-year-old boy have arrested his father.

The Corona Police Department says the investigation began Tuesday evening when officers spoke with the mother of Noah McIntosh and unsuccessfully attempted to contact his father at a local apartment.

Police served a search warrant at the residence early Wednesday and found 32-year-old Bryce McIntosh inside with his 11-year-old daughter, but Noah was not there.

Detectives arrested the father for investigation of suspected child abuse.

The Police Department says other local family members were contacted but could not provide information about the boy’s whereabouts.

Corona is southeast of Los Angeles in western Riverside County.