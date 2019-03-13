Quantcast
help information
Clear
48.6 ° F
Full Weather

1 killed, 1 hurt in plane collision at Compton airport

Posted on 03/13/2019 by AP News

COMPTON, Calif. — A fiery collision between two planes at a Los Angeles-area airport has killed one person and injured another.

Fire officials say a single-engine Cessna was involved in a collision shortly before 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Compton/Woodley Airport.

KABC-TV says the other plane was a single-engine, Vietnam War-era T-28. The Cessna burned up in the crash.

KABC-TV says the pilot was killed after apparently being hurled from the plane.

It’s unclear whether occurred on the ground or in the air.

There’s no word on the condition of the injured person.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.