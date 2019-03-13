Nadal reaches Indian Wells quarterfinals in straight sets

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Rafael Nadal has advanced to the quarterfinals of the BNP Paribas Open, defeating qualifier Filip Krajinovic 6-3, 6-4.

Nadal lost his serve just once in the 1½-hour match on a sunny and windy Wednesday, a day after upsets rattled the Indian Wells Tennis Garden. Novak Djokovic and Naomi Osaka, the world’s top-ranked players, lost in straight sets.

Krajinovic hadn’t dropped a set in winning his first three main-draw matches after two wins in qualifying to get into the $8.3 million event.

Miomir Kecmanovic, a 19-year-old Serb ranked 130th in the world, advanced when Yoshihito Nishioka of Japan retired after losing the first set 6-4. Nishioka sought treatment on the court before calling it quits.

Kecmanovic became the first lucky loser to reach the quarterfinals since the tournament achieved Masters 1000 status in 1990.

___

