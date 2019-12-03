California Assembly member charged with child cruelty

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California prosecutors are charging a member of the state Assembly with misdemeanor cruelty to a child, which carries a maximum sentence of six months in jail.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp announced Tuesday that 41-year-old Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula is charged with inflicting unjustifiable physical pain or mental suffering on a child.

The Fresno Democrat was arrested in December after officials at Dailey Elementary Charter School learned of an injury on his 7-year-old daughter and reported it to child protective services and the police.

His three daughters, ages 3, 6 and 7, stayed with his parents for two nights but were then allowed to return home to Arambula and his wife, Elizabeth.

His office referred calls for comment to defense attorney Margarita Martinez-Baly, who did not immediately respond.