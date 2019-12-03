UCLA faces Stanford in Pac-12 tourney

No. 10 seed Stanford (15-15, 8-10) vs. No. 7 seed UCLA (16-15, 9-9)

Pac-12 Conference Tournament First Round, T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford is set to match up against UCLA in the first round of the Pac-12 tourney. The teams split the regular season series at one win apiece. The teams last played on Feb. 16, when the Cardinal shot 52.9 percent from the field while limiting UCLA’s shooters to just 36.9 percent en route to a 104-80 victory.

EARLY RISERS: Neither team has been afraid to put the ball in the hands of their freshmen. Kris Wilkes, Jaylen Hands, Moses Brown and Jules Bernard have combined to account for 62 percent of UCLA’s scoring this season. For Stanford, KZ Okpala, Cormac Ryan and Bryce Wills have combined to score 39 percent of the team’s points this season.

CREATING OFFENSE: Hands has either made or assisted on 43 percent of all UCLA field goals over the last five games. The sophomore guard has accounted for 26 field goals and 32 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Stanford is 0-11 when its offense scores 66 points or fewer. UCLA is a perfect 8-0 when it holds opponents to 67 or fewer points.

UNBEATEN WHEN: The Bruins are 8-0 when they hold opposing teams to 67 points or fewer and 8-15 when opponents exceed 67 points. The Cardinal are 5-0 when the team records at least nine steals and 10-15 when falling short of that total.

DID YOU KNOW: UCLA is ranked first among Pac-12 teams with an average of 78.4 points per game.

