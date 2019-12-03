Anaheim faces conference rival Nashville

Nashville Predators (39-26-5, fourth in the Western Conference) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-34-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Anaheim, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Nashville in Western Conference play.

The Ducks are 14-20-5 in Western Conference games. Anaheim is last in the NHL recording 27.7 shots per game.

The Predators are 17-13-4 on the road. Nashville has converted on 12.6 percent of power-play opportunities, scoring 29 power-play goals. In their last meeting on Nov. 25, Nashville won 5-2. Austin Watson totaled three goals for the Predators.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Getzlaf has recorded 40 total points while scoring 11 goals and adding 29 assists for the Ducks. Troy Terry has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim with three goals and five assists.

Viktor Arvidsson leads the Predators with 28 goals, adding 11 assists and recording 39 points. Roman Josi has scored four goals and recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-5-0, averaging 5.8 points, 2.2 goals, 3.6 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Ducks: 3-7-0, averaging 6.1 points, 2.4 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .910 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: day to day (upper body), Devin Shore: day to day (lower body).

Predators Injuries: Yannick Weber: day to day (upper body), Filip Forsberg: day to day (upper body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.