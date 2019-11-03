Free Agency-Raiders Capsule

OAKLAND RAIDERS (4-12)

UNRESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: TE Jared Cook, RB Marshawn Lynch, RB Doug Martin, CB Rashan Melvin, WR Dwayne Harris, S Marcus Gilchrist, DL Clinton McDonald, WR Brandon LaFell, S Reggie Nelson, OL Jon Feliciano, CB Leon Hall, DL Frostee Rucker, DL Kony Ealy, DL Jacquies Smith, OL Chaz Green, OL TJ Clemmings, CB Dexter McDonald, DL Ahtyba Rubin, K Mike Nugent, CB Bene Benwikere.

RESTRICTED FREE AGENTS: CB Daryl Worley, RB Jalen Richard.

NEEDS: Raiders filled major holes even before start of free agency by agreeing to trade for WR Antonio Brown and giving him lucrative new contract and agreeing to sign T Trent Brown. Antonio Brown replaces Amari Cooper after trade to Dallas for first-round pick last year. Still plenty of holes remain throughout roster in second year under coach Jon Gruden. Most glaring spot is pass rusher after last year’s trade of Khalil Mack. Cooper and Mack trades netted two extra first-round picks this year to help fill vacancies and Oakland didn’t need to use any of those to add Brown. Raiders also need serious help at running back, linebacker, safety and tight end, especially if Cook leaves as free agent. Gruden and new GM Mike Mayock declared Derek Carr franchise QB, but even his spot isn’t completely secure.

AVAILABLE SALARY CAP SPACE (approximately): $50 million.

___

