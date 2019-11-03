Nevada up 3 spots to No. 14 in AP men’s basketball poll

RENO, Nev. — Nevada has moved up three spots to No. 14 in the final regular season men’s college basketball poll released by The Associated Press.

The Wolf Pack were ranked 17th last week after being ranked as high as No. 5 earlier in the season — the highest ranking in school history.

They closed the regular season with a 28-3 record after beating San Diego State 81-53 Saturday night in Reno to claim a share of the Mountain West Conference title for the third year in a row.

Nevada opens play in the league tournament at noon Thursday in Las Vegas against the winner of the opening round contest between Boise State and Colorado State.