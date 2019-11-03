Wizards play the Kings in out-of-conference game

Sacramento Kings (33-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (27-39, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Washington; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Washington and Sacramento meet in non-conference action.

The Wizards are 19-12 on their home court. Washington ranks fifth in the league with 26.8 assists per game. John Wall leads the Wizards averaging 8.7.

The Kings are 13-18 on the road. Sacramento is 6-5 in games decided by less than 4 points. The Kings earned a victory in the last matchup between these two teams on Oct. 26. Nemanja Bjelica led Sacramento with 26 points and Wall led Washington with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dwight Howard leads the Wizards with 9.2 rebounds and averages 12.8 points. Bradley Beal has averaged 7.6 assists and 30.4 points over the last 10 games for Washington.

De’Aaron Fox is averaging 17.4 points, 3.7 rebounds and 7.2 assists for the Kings. Buddy Hield has averaged 23.9 points and added 6.2 rebounds while shooting 41.0 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 47.6 rebounds, 24.7 assists, nine steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.7 points on 44.7 percent shooting.

Wizards: 3-7, averaging 118.3 points, 45.5 rebounds, 28.2 assists, 7.6 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.6 points on 48.2 percent shooting.

Wizards Injuries: Dwight Howard: out (back), John Wall: out for season (left achilles).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.