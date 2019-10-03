Son of California councilwoman killed near USC campus

LOS ANGELES — A student who is the son of an Oakland, California, city councilwoman was shot and killed in what might have been a robbery attempt near the University of Southern California campus, officials said.

Victor McElhaney, who was studying at USC’s Thornton School of Music, was killed shortly after midnight Sunday about a mile from the campus, USC Annenberg Media reported.

McElhaney is the son of Oakland Councilwoman Lynette Gibson McElhaney, Zachary Wald, the councilwoman’s chief of staff, told the Los Angeles Times.

LAPD Officer Mike Lopez told Annenberg Media that three or four men approached the victim at the corner of Maple Avenue and Adams Boulevard in what might have been a robbery attempt and one shot him. The men fled in a vehicle, police said.

Police said the victim was in critical condition when he was taken to a hospital, where he died. Annenberg Media said McElhaney was pronounced dead at 11 a.m. Sunday.

No arrests had been made in connection with the shooting as of Sunday afternoon.