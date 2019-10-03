By the numbers California police profiling complaints

A report by California’s Racial and Identity Profiling Advisory Board includes overall civilian complaints against the state’s 10 largest police agencies in 2017, the number alleging racial or identity profiling and the number of sworn officers in each department.

Agency Complaints reported Racial or identity profiling complaints reported Sworn personnel California Highway Patrol 308 24 7401 Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department 828 31 9413 Los Angeles Police Department 1729 215 9988 Riverside County Sheriff’s Department 78 7 1831 San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department 106 39 1957 San Diego County Sheriff’s Department 6 1 2601 San Diego Police Department 97 13 1752 San Francisco Police Department 527 41 2332 Orange County Sheriff’s Department 116 9 1843 Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department 325 10 1279