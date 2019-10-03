Los Angeles faces Anaheim on 3-game losing streak

Los Angeles Kings (24-36-8, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Anaheim Ducks (27-33-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Anaheim, California; Sunday, 10 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles aims to break its three-game skid with a win over Anaheim.

The Ducks have gone 14-12-8 in home games. Anaheim is last in the NHL recording 27.8 shots per game.

The Kings are 15-18-4 in conference games. Los Angeles is last in the Western Conference averaging 3.8 assists per game. Drew Doughty leads them with 33 total assists. In their last meeting on Nov. 6, Los Angeles won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nick Ritchie leads the Ducks with a plus-five in 51 games played this season. Adam Henrique has recorded four goals and totaled 5 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 19 goals, adding 29 assists and totaling 48 points. Dustin Brown has totaled 6 points while scoring four goals and collecting two assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 1-7-2, averaging 4.9 points, two goals, 2.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .872 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 6.6 points, 2.6 goals, four assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: day to day (upper body), Devin Shore: day to day (lower body).

Kings Injuries: Austin Wagner: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.