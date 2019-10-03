Phoenix travels to play Western Conference-leading Golden State

Phoenix Suns (15-52, 15th in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (45-20, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Sunday, 8:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Phoenix Suns face the top team in the Western Conference, the Golden State Warriors.

The Warriors are 27-12 in Western Conference games. Golden State is 45-13 in games when they score more than 100 points.

The Suns are 2-12 against opponents from the Pacific Division. Phoenix ranks last in the Western Conference with just 40.2 rebounds per game, led by Deandre Ayton averaging 10.3. The Warriors won the last meeting between these two squads 117-107 on Feb. 8. Klay Thompson led the way with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 7.1 assists and scores 7 points per game. Stephen Curry has averaged 25.8 points and added six rebounds while shooting 42.6 percent over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Devin Booker has shot 45.6 percent and is averaging 24.9 points for the Suns. Ayton has averaged 9.2 rebounds and added 16.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Phoenix.

LAST 10 GAMES: Suns: 4-6, averaging 112 points, 41.8 rebounds, 24.3 assists, 9.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.4 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 117 points on 48.3 percent shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.8 points, 44.4 rebounds, 26.6 assists, 7.7 steals and seven blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 116.7 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Bogut: out (personal), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral).

Suns Injuries: TJ Warren: out (ankle).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.