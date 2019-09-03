AP source Raiders acquire WR Antonio Brown from Steelers

ALAMEDA, Calif. — A person with direct knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that the Oakland Raiders have an agreement to acquire receiver Antonio Brown in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers and will give him a new contract.

Brown will sign a new three-year deal with the Raiders that will pay him $50.125 million instead of the $38.925 million he was owed by the Steelers. The deal also includes $30 million guaranteed, compared to none remaining in his old deal.

The person spoke Saturday night on condition of anonymity because the trade and new contract can’t be completed until the new league year starts Wednesday.

Pro Football Talk first reported the deal and says Pittsburgh will get third and fifth-round draft picks from Oakland.

