Martin twins lead No. 17 Nevada over SDSU 83-51 on…

RENO, Nevada — Caleb Martin scored 25 points and twin brother Cody added 14 to lead No. 17 Nevada to an 81-53 rout of San Diego State on Saturday night that clinched a share of the Mountain West title with Utah State.

The Martin twins combined to shoot 12 of 19 and Nevada (28-3, 15-3 Mountain West) finished at 53.1 percent as a team. Jordan Caroline has 16 points and Trey Porter had 13.

San Diego State had as many personal fouls as rebounds (25) — with one offensive rebound.

Nevada grabbed 42 boards and beat the Aztecs 26-12 in the paint. Nevada made 20 free throws to San Diego State’s seven.

The Wolf Pack jumped out to a 16-5 lead in the first five minutes in front of 11,243, but San Diego State answered with a 10-0 run in the final two minutes of the first half and entered the break trailing 42-37.

Nevada dominated the second half, outscoring San Diego State 39-16 and never trailing, en route to a perfect regular-season home record (15-0).

Jeremy Hemsley led San Diego State (19-12, 11-7) with 16 points. Matt Mitchell and Devin Watson each scored 14 for the Aztecs, who shot 34.6 percent as a team.

BIG PICTURE

SDSU: The Aztecs finished the season tied with UNLV for fourth place in the Mountain West.

Nevada: The Wolf Pack got revenge for its 65-57 loss at San Diego State on Feb. 20, and broke its three-game losing streak against the Aztecs.

UP NEXT

SDSU: Plays Thursday against UNLV in the Mountain West Tournament in Las Vegas.

Nevada: Plays Thursday against the winner of the No. 8 vs. No. 9 play-in game in the Mountain West Tournament. Nevada enters next week’s conference tournament as the No. 1 seed because it owns a tiebreaker with Utah State: record against third-place Fresno State.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25