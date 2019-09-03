Don’t stop the music Campaign songs tell candidates’ story

The Democratic primary has only just begun, but the presidential candidates already are relying on theme songs that embody their campaigns’ spirits.

Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren launched her run to Dolly Parton’s working-class anthem “9 to 5.” California Sen. Kamala (KAH’-mah-lah) Harris ended her campaign kickoff with “My Shot,” a song of ambition from the musical “Hamilton.”

But campaign songs sometimes can cause trouble if musicians object, as Warren could be finding out.

Parton’s manager, Danny Nozell, says “we did not approve the request, and we do not approve requests like this of (a) political nature” when asked about Warren’s use of “9 to 5.”

Nozell isn’t saying whether Parton’s team might register any formal complaint about Warren’s use of the song.