Knicks take on the Kings on 4-game losing streak

Sacramento Kings (32-32, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. New York Knicks (13-52, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup with Sacramento as losers of four straight games.

The Knicks have gone 6-25 in home games. New York is last in the Eastern Conference shooting 34.1 percent from 3-point range.

The Kings have gone 12-18 away from home. Sacramento is 6-5 in games decided by 3 points or fewer. The two teams meet for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: DeAndre Jordan is scoring 12.3 points per game and averaging 12.2 rebounds for the Knicks. Allonzo Trier has averaged 15.5 points and added 3.5 rebounds while shooting 55.7 percent over the last 10 games for New York.

Buddy Hield leads the Kings averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers while scoring 21 points per game and shooting 44.2 percent from beyond the arc. De’Aaron Fox has averaged 16.5 points and collected 3.6 rebounds while shooting 44.7 percent over the last 10 games for Sacramento.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-6, averaging 115.7 points, 46.9 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 9.6 steals and five blocks per game while shooting 44.5 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.9 points on 45.3 percent shooting.

Knicks: 3-7, averaging 109.2 points, 46.8 rebounds, 20.9 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.7 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Knicks Injuries: Frank Ntilikina: out (groin), Mario Hezonja: day to day (left leg contusion).

Kings Injuries: Marvin Bagley III: out (knee).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.