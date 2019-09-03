San Jose takes home win streak into matchup with St. Louis

St. Louis Blues (36-25-6, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. San Jose Sharks (40-19-8, second in the Western Conference)

San Jose, California; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: San Jose hosts St. Louis looking to continue its three-game home winning streak.

The Sharks are 22-5-5 at home. San Jose is second in the Western Conference shooting 10.8 percent and averaging 3.6 goals on 33.6 shots per game.

The Blues have gone 19-11-4 away from home. St. Louis has allowed 38 power-play goals, killing 81 percent of opponent chances. In their last meeting on Nov. 17, San Jose won 4-0. Logan Couture recorded a team-high three assists for the Sharks in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Pavelski leads the Sharks with 36 goals, adding 25 assists and totaling 61 points. Joe Thornton has recorded four goals and collected 9 points over the last 10 games for San Jose.

Ryan O’Reilly leads the Blues with a plus-24 in 67 games played this season. Alex Pietrangelo has scored four goals and recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blues: 6-3-1, averaging 6.6 points, 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Sharks: 6-3-1, averaging 8.6 points, 3.3 goals, 5.3 assists, 4.1 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Sharks Injuries: Erik Karlsson: out (lower body), Evander Kane: day to day (lower body).

Blues Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.