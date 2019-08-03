McCarron, Quinn share Champions lead at Newport Beach

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — Scott McCarron closed with a birdie for a 7-under 64 and a share of the first-round lead with Fran Quinn on Friday in the PGA Tour Champions’ Hoag Classic.

McCarron rebounded from a bogey on the par-4 16th with the birdie on the par-5 18th at Newport Beach Country Club. The former UCLA player has eight Champions victories after winning three PGA Tour titles. He tied for second last year, a stroke behind Vijay Singh.

Quinn finished with a bogey on the par-4 ninth. Winless on the senior tour, he birdied seven of his first 11 holes.

Doug Garwood opened with a 66, and David Toms, Corey Pavin and Billy Andrade shot 67. Pavin also played at UCLA.

Newport Beach resident Fred Couples had a 68.

Colin Montgomerie shot 80, playing the front nine in 7-over 42 with a double bogey and five bogeys.

Singh skipped his title defense to play in the PGA Tour’s Arnold Palmer Invitational.

Bernhard Langer is sidelined by an injury to his rib and stomach area.