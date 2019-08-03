Anaheim and Montreal meet in non-conference battle

Montreal Canadiens (36-24-7, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Anaheim Ducks (26-33-9, 14th in the Western Conference)

Anaheim, California; Friday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Anaheim hosts Montreal at Honda Center in a non-conference matchup.

The Ducks are 13-12-8 on their home ice. Anaheim is the last team in the league averaging 5.9 points per game. Ryan Getzlaf leads the team with 39 total points.

The Canadiens have gone 17-13-3 away from home. Montreal has scored 25 power-play goals, converting on 12.3 percent of chances. In their last meeting on Feb. 5, Montreal won 4-1. Brendan Gallagher recorded a team-high 3 points for the Canadiens in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Getzlaf leads the Ducks with 28 assists and has recorded 39 points this season. Jakob Silfverberg has recorded three assists and totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for Anaheim.

Max Domi leads the Canadiens with 37 total assists and has recorded 59 points. Gallagher has scored eight goals and recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 5-5-0, averaging 7.8 points, 3.1 goals, 4.7 assists, four penalties and 10.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Ducks: 4-6-0, averaging 6 points, 2.3 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Ducks Injuries: Brendan Guhle: day to day (undisclosed), Derek Grant: day to day (upper body), Devin Shore: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.