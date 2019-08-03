Curry and the Warriors host the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (43-21, second in the Western Conference) vs. Golden State Warriors (44-20, first in the Western Conference)

Oakland, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stephen Curry leads Golden State into a matchup against Denver. He currently ranks third in the league scoring 28.3 points per game.

The Warriors are 23-9 on their home court. Golden State leads the Western Conference averaging 118.2 points and shooting 48.8 percent.

The Nuggets have gone 28-13 against Western Conference opponents. Denver averages 46.9 rebounds per game and is 32-9 when winning the rebounding battle. The Warriors won the last meeting between these two squads 142-111 on Jan. 15. Curry led Golden State to the win with a 31-point performance.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draymond Green leads the Warriors with 7.1 assists and scores 7.1 points per game. DeMarcus Cousins has averaged 7.6 rebounds and added 12.9 points per game over the last 10 games for Golden State.

Jamal Murray leads the Nuggets averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers while scoring 18.3 points per game and shooting 37.4 percent from beyond the arc. Mason Plumlee is shooting 60.3 percent and has averaged 8.6 points over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 112.5 points, 50.1 rebounds, 28.8 assists, eight steals and four blocks per game while shooting 44.8 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.8 points on 44.6 percent shooting.

Warriors: 5-5, averaging 113.6 points, 43.6 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 7.5 steals and 6.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.6 percent from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118 points on 46.1 percent shooting.

Warriors Injuries: Andrew Bogut: out (personal), Kevon Looney: day to day (pelvic), Klay Thompson: day to day (right knee soreness), Damian Jones: out (torn left pectoral), Shaun Livingston: day to day (neck).

Nuggets Injuries: Michael Porter Jr.: out (back), Trey Lyles: out (left hamstring strain).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.