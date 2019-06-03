California man sentenced for single-punch killing of deputy

SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — A driver who was videotaped fatally punching a 70-year-old San Bernardino County sheriff’s deputy after a New Year’s Eve traffic accident has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Alonzo Smith had pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in the off-duty death of Lawrence Falce (FAHL’-see).

The San Bernardino Sun reports Tuesday that the 31-year-old was sentenced last week. Falce’s family asked that Smith be housed in a facility closer to his family so his children can visit him. Falce’s sister, Marjorie Falce-Jorgensen, says she hopes Smith will learn to appreciate life and those he has in it.

Investigators said Smith’s SUV rear-ended Falce’s car on Dec. 31, 2017. Authorities said Smith punched Falce without warning and he went down, unconscious. He died two days later at a hospital.