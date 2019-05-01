Pineiro, Carter lead Toreros over Tigers, 73-64

SAN DIEGO — Isaiah Pineiro scored 24 points — making all 11 free throws — and Olin Carter III had 15 for San Diego, which used a 16-0 run in the first 7 ½ minutes of the second half to beat cold-shooting Pacific 73-64 Saturday night.

The Toreros (12-5, 1-1 West Coast) bounced back from a 12-point loss at Santa Clara in their conference opener. They improved to 9-0 at home. Pacific (10-7, 0-2) shot only 38.2 percent.

The Tigers also had to contend with 6-foot-10 sophomore forward Yauhen Massalski, who had seven of USD’s 10 blocked shots as well as 11 points and nine rebounds.

Jahlil Tripp scored 24 and Roberto Gallinat 19 for Pacific, which is coached by former NBA star Damon Stoudamire. Lafayette Dorsey added 15.

The Toreros were leading 31-27 when they went on their 16-0 run to get a comfortable lead. The run started with a 3-pointer by Carter in the opening minute of the second half and ended when he drained another 3 for a 47-27 lead with 13:41 to go. Pineiro and Tyler Williams also hit 3s in the run.

The Tigers got the score within single digits in the closing minutes thanks to a 9-3 run that included a 3 by Gallinat.

San Diego led 31-25 at halftime. Andrew Ferguson, a 7-foot redshirt freshman, hit two 3-pointers in the final two minutes and just missed another right before the buzzer.

Pacific shot only 37 percent in the first half.

BIG PICTURE

Pacific: The Tigers were coming off a 90-87 loss to BYU in their conference opener in which they trailed by 21 points.

San Diego: The Toreros were coming off a season-high 20 turnovers in a 68-56 loss at Santa Clara. They had 10 in the first half Saturday night and only two in the second half. They continue to be without Isaiah Wright, who’s been out with a stress fracture in his right wrist since Dec. 23.

UP NEXT

Pacific plays at No. 7 Gonzaga on Thursday night.

San Diego hosts Pepperdine next Saturday afternoon.