2 injured in 9-vehicle crash on I-15 in southern Nevada

PRIMM, Nev. — Authorities say at least two people were injured, one seriously, in a crash involving two tractor-trailer rigs and seven passenger vehicles on southbound Interstate 15 about 44 miles (71 kilometers) southwest of Las Vegas.

The crash Saturday near Primm along the California-Nevada line shut down the freeway for hours and backed up traffic for miles.

Nevada Highway Patrol Trooper Travis Smaka told newslv3.com that initial reports indicated the crash occurred when a semi failed to stop in time as troopers slowed I-15 traffic at Jean south of Las Vegas because of report of a suicidal person in California.

Officials advised drivers leaving Las Vegas for Southern California to take Interstate 11 to southbound U.S. 95 to westbound Interstate 40.