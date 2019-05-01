Quantcast
help information
Clear
39.7 ° F
Full Weather

Police ’Multiple victims’ in bowling alley shooting

Posted on 01/05/2019 by AP News

Police are responding to a shooting early Saturday morning with multiple victims at a bowling alley in Torrance, California.

The Torrance Police Department says in a tweet there were “reports of shots fired with multiple victims down” at Gable House Bowl.

Police are urging people to “stay away from the area” near the bowling alley.

Gable House is described on its website as a gaming venue that offers bowling, laser tag and a full arcade.

Torrance, California, is a coastal city about 20 miles (32 kilometers) from Los Angeles.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.