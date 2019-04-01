Knicks’ Kanter to skip London trip, fearing Erdogan reprisal

Enes Kanter will not travel to London for the Knicks’… Enlarge

LOS ANGELES — New York center Enes Kanter will not travel to London for the Knicks’ upcoming international game because he believes he could be assassinated because of his opposition to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Kanter announced his plan Friday night after the Knicks’ 119-112 win over the Lakers.

Kanter will stay in New York while the Knicks travel to face Washington in London on Jan. 17. He says he can’t travel anywhere except the U.S. and Canada because “there’s a chance I could get killed out there.”

Kanter has been a vocal critic of Erdogan for years, and his Turkish passport was revoked last year. Kanter is a follower of a U.S.-based Turkish cleric accused of masterminding a failed military coup in 2016.

