Knicks-Lakers, Box

|NEW YORK (119)
Knox 4-12 4-4 14, Vonleh 2-6 2-2 7, Kornet 2-8 1-2 6, Mudiay 4-16 6-7 15, Hardaway Jr. 7-18 5-5 22, Hezonja 3-4 3-6 10, Kanter 5-11 5-7 16, Burke 6-13 4-4 16, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0, Trier 0-1 2-2 2, Dotson 4-10 2-2 11. Totals 37-99 34-41 119.
|L.A. LAKERS (112)
Ingram 8-21 5-5 21, Hart 2-11 1-1 6, McGee 9-14 0-0 18, Ball 6-12 0-2 17, Caldwell-Pope 6-16 3-3 19, Beasley 2-3 2-4 6, Mykhailiuk 1-4 0-0 3, Chandler 1-1 2-2 4, Zubac 4-6 2-2 10, Stephenson 4-9 0-1 8. Totals 43-97 15-20 112.
|New York
|39
|24
|23
|33—119
|L.A. Lakers
|25
|34
|33
|20—112
3-Point Goals_New York 11-37 (Hardaway Jr. 3-10, Knox 2-5, Kanter 1-2, Hezonja 1-2, Vonleh 1-3, Kornet 1-4, Dotson 1-5, Mudiay 1-5, Burke 0-1), L.A. Lakers 11-37 (Ball 5-7, Caldwell-Pope 4-12, Mykhailiuk 1-4, Hart 1-9, Ingram 0-2, Stephenson 0-3). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_New York 56 (Kanter 15), L.A. Lakers 55 (McGee, Ingram 9). Assists_New York 20 (Mudiay 6), L.A. Lakers 23 (Stephenson 7). Total Fouls_New York 20, L.A. Lakers 27. A_18,997 (18,997).