Onyenwere leads UCLA women in 84-79 OT upset of No. 18 Cal

BERKELEY, Calif. — Michaela Onyenwere scored 29 points and forced overtime with a putback, and UCLA led from the opening basket of the extra period to beat No. 18 California 84-79 on Friday night.

The Bruins (9-5, 2-0 Pac-12) scored the first five points of overtime and held on from there, making all six free throws in final 24 seconds to counter a 3 by Asha Thomas that cut the Golden Bears’ deficit to 80-79.

Kennedy Burke chipped in 19 points and Lajahna Drummer had 14 points and nine rebounds for UCLA.

The Bruins led by 12 early in the third quarter, but Cal (9-3, 0-1) closed the period with a 19-5 run to take a 55-53 lead going into a fourth quarter in which neither team led by more than four.

Kristine Anigwe had 32 points and 14 rebounds for the Bears. Anigwe has double-doubles in all 12 Bears games this season. Thomas added 16 points for Cal.