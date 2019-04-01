Funeral will be held in California for slain police officer

MODESTO, Calif. — Funeral services will be held in central California Saturday for Cpl. Ronil Singh, the police officer who authorities say was shot to death by a man in the country illegally.

Singh was killed in the early hours after Christmas when he pulled over a suspected drunk driver.

An intense, dayslong manhunt led to the arrest of a man who authorities said was preparing to flee to Mexico. Gustavo Perez Arriaga has been charged with murder and seven others arrested on suspicion of helping him evade authorities.

The case has rekindled a debate over California’s sanctuary law that limits cooperation by local authorities with federal immigration authorities. President Donald Trump has cited Singh’s killing to call for tougher border security amid a fight with congressional Democrats over a partial government shutdown.