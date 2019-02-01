Man charged in killing of police officer in California

MODESTO, Calif. — Prosecutors have charged a Mexican national with murder in the killing of a California police officer.

Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office spokesman John Goold said suspect Gustavo Perez Arriaga was charged Wednesday and is expected to be arraigned later in the day in Modesto.

Perez Arriaga was arrested Friday in the Dec. 26 shooting of Newman police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop. The 33-year-old Singh was married and had a 5-month-old son.

Authorities say Perez Arriaga was in the country illegally and had previous arrests for driving under the influence of alcohol. Authorities say he was planning to flee to Mexico.

President Trump cited the case while calling for tougher border security.