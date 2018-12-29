California inmate who walked away from San Quentin is caught

California authorities have captured an inmate who… Enlarge

SAN QUENTIN, Calif. — California authorities have captured an inmate who walked away from San Quentin State Prison and was sought for nearly four days.

Corrections officials say they took 21-year-old Shalom Mendoza into custody at a fast food restaurant Saturday without incident. A resident alerted authorities after seeing Mendoza at the restaurant in Paso Robles, more than 200 miles (320 kilometers) southeast of the prison.

He’s suspected of carjacking a vehicle after fleeing a minimum-security work assignment outside the prison walls. He was reported missing just after 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mendoza got a five-year sentence in 2017 for using a deadly weapon during a Los Angeles County carjacking and evading or trying to evade police while driving recklessly.

The corrections department says prosecutors will determine whether to charge Mendoza with escape and carjacking.