New laws are putting California further at odds with Trump

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — California Gov. Jerry Brown is leaving office after signing more than 1,000 laws in his last year that further position the state as a goad to President Donald Trump.

Most of the laws take effect Jan. 1. They ease criminal sentences, tighten gun restrictions and address climate change, gender discrimination and sexual harassment.

Among them are laws requiring utilities to use 60 percent renewable fuels by 2030 and blocking the Trump administration from expanding oil drilling off the California coast.

Others limit punishment for juvenile offenders, aid mentally ill offenders and restrict the state’s felony murder rule that holds accomplices to the same standard as the person who carried out the killing.

California also becomes the first state to require publicly held corporations to include women on their boards.