Quantcast
help information
Clear
33.4 ° F
Full Weather

3 killed in wrong-way California freeway crash

Posted on 12/28/2018 by AP News

LOS ANGELES — A wrong-way freeway crash in Los Angeles has killed three people and authorities say drugs or alcohol probably were involved.

The Fire Department says the crash occurred at about 3:30 a.m. Friday on an Interstate 5 transition road in the Sylmar area of the San Fernando Valley.

Authorities say a Honda Accord was traveling against traffic when it hit a Ford Mustang, which then hit a third car.

The California Highway Patrol says two people in the Honda were killed, and an 18-year-old woman passenger in the Mustang died at a hospital.

Two other people were injured but are expected to survive.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.