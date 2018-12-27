’The Voice’ finale helps NBC to weekly ratings win

LOS ANGELES — The season finale of NBC’s “The Voice” helped boost the network to a weekly ratings win.

According to Nielsen figures out Thursday, nearly 10 million viewers saw 16-year-old Chevel Shepherd crowned winner of the singing contest.

Shepherd, of Farmington, New Mexico, was coached by another talent show discovery, inaugural “American Idol” victor Kelly Clarkson.

“The Voice” was the week’s most popular entertainment show.

Football once again proved its ratings dominance. Broadcast and cable games and related telecasts claimed six of the week’s top 10 spots.

The top-ranked game — and program overall — was NBC’s Sunday night NFL showcase, in which the Seattle Seahawks clinched a spot in the NFC playoffs with a 38-31 win over the Kansas City Chiefs.