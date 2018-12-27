Doctors to evaluate Oakland train station stabbing defendant

OAKLAND, Calif. — A judge wants to know whether a parolee is mentally fit to stand trial on charges stemming from a fatal stabbing at a Northern California train station.

Alameda County Judge James Cramer on Thursday suspended criminal proceedings against 28-year-old John Lee Cowell. According to the San Francisco Chronicle , Cramer said there was substantial evidence that Cowell was incompetent to stand trial.

Cowell is accused of stabbing 18-year-old Nia Wilson and her older sister, Letifah, in an unprovoked attack in July at an Oakland Bay Area Rapid Transit station. Nia Wilson died.

Cowell’s attorney, Christina Moore, said it appeared her client’s delusions and paranoia were increasing in frequency.

The Chronicle says two doctors will evaluate Cowell. Cramer and attorneys are expected to discuss their findings at a hearing in February.

___

Information from: San Francisco Chronicle, http://www.sfgate.com