Quantcast
help information
Sunny
54.0 ° F
Full Weather

2 arrested in Kern County homicide, arson

Posted on 12/27/2018 by AP News

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in the investigation of the killing of a person found in a burned vehicle in Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department says a 26-year-old man was arrested last Saturday and booked into jail for investigation of murder and arson. A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked for investigation of arson and destruction of evidence.

A department press release says the burned vehicle with a victim inside was found in Bakersfield on Dec. 20. A subsequent investigation determined the homicide occurred in unincorporated county area and the victim was then brought to that location.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.