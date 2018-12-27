2 arrested in Kern County homicide, arson

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. — Two people have been arrested in the investigation of the killing of a person found in a burned vehicle in Bakersfield.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Department says a 26-year-old man was arrested last Saturday and booked into jail for investigation of murder and arson. A 34-year-old man was arrested Wednesday and booked for investigation of arson and destruction of evidence.

A department press release says the burned vehicle with a victim inside was found in Bakersfield on Dec. 20. A subsequent investigation determined the homicide occurred in unincorporated county area and the victim was then brought to that location.