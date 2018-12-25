Bucknell secures 3rd place at Hawaii’s Diamond Head Classic

HONOLULU — Jimmy Sotos had 14 points, five rebounds and a tournament-record 12 assists to pace five Bucknell starters in double-figure scoring, and the Bison beat UNLV 97-72 on Tuesday to claim third place at the Diamond Head Classic.

Bucknell led 47-30 at halftime behind freshman Andrew Funk’s three 3-pointers and 11 points. Bucknell was 8 of 13 from distance in the half and shot 55 percent overall. UNLV was just 1 of 11 from 3-point range in the half. Freshman Joel Ntambwe had 10 points, on 3-of-10 shooting, and six rebounds for UNLV.

Nate Sestina scored Bucknell’s first eight points of the second half and Avi Toomer drilled a 3-pointer from the top of the key for a 58-36 lead.

Kimbal Mackenzie added 16 points and Sestina had 14 for Bucknell (6-6). Bruce Moore, Toomer and Funk each scored 11.

Ntambwe had 13 points and seven rebounds for UNLV (6-6). Amauri Hardy added 12 points. UNLV, one of the nation’s top offensive rebounding teams, had 26 second-chance points.