California judge blocks South Lake Tahoe rental home rules

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A California judge has temporarily blocked the enforcement of new restrictions on short-term vacation home rentals in South Lake Tahoe.

The Sacramento Bee reports that El Dorado County Superior Court Judge Thomas A. Smith issued a temporary restraining order Monday that prevents enforcement of the voter-approved measure for 30 days.

The measure puts restrictions on the number of people who can stay in rental homes. It technically took effect Thursday.

The ruling came after local property owners filed a lawsuit Wednesday saying the rules were unconstitutional and would wreak havoc with out-of-town families who plan to spend the holidays at the mountain resort.

Voters narrowly approved the measure in November.