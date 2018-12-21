Santa Clara wins 4th straight, 77-56 over Idaho

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — Josh Martin and Josip Vrankic scored 13 points each, Trey Wertz added 10 points and 10 assists, and Santa Clara won its fourth in a row with a 77-56 victory over Idaho on Friday night.

Tahj Eaddy had 12 points and Keshawn Justice added 10 for the Broncos (7-6), who have won six of their last seven.

Santa Clara led 37-23 at halftime and led by no less than 14 in the second half, building to its largest lead at 77-47 before the Vandals (3-8) closed the game on a 9-0 run.

The Broncos took control with an 18-2 run for a 28-13 lead on Justice’s 3-pointer in the middle of the first half.

Idaho outrebounded Santa Clara 21-6 on the offensive glass and had a 23-8 edge in second-chance points, but the Broncos held the Vandals to 29 percent shooting and 21 percent from 3-point range.

Jared Rodriguez had 17 points, Cameron Tyson scored 12 and Marquell Fraser added 11 for Idaho.